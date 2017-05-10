An elderly woman arrested on suspicion of running a drug house in Saugus, whose son is addicted to drugs, according to law enforcement, is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Carolyn Schlender, 74, of Saugus, was “cited and released out in field,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.

“She has a court date of August 9th,” Miller said.

Schlender’s adult son, John, 47, was arrested on a misdemeanor for being under the influence.

Both are now scheduled to appear in court.

A check through court documents revealed John Schlender was arrested just over a year ago at the same address as Tuesday’s drug raid.

On Apr. 2, 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of forgery, a felony

Miller, who spoke on Wednesday to detectives with the sheriff station’s NARCO team, said one detective described the suspect woman as “not a victim,” adding detectives had executed search warrants for the suspected drug house on Alaminos Drive in the past.

Mother and son were arrested Tuesday morning during a drug raid at the Saugus house.

The raid, carried out by members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s NARCO team, happened less than a half mile from the Bouquet Canyon Park where a Castaic man died of an apparent heroin overdose two weeks ago.

The home is also a nearby elementary school, however, the school was closed in 2010.

“That house has been the location of numerous arrests in the past,” Miller said. “Deputies received repeat calls about the house, so this (arrest) was important for them.

“They went there because they had received a lot of complaints and tips about the house,” she said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Narco team members descended on a home on Alaminos Drive, between Calwood Street and Shine Drive. The old Bouquet Canyon Elementary School and Bouquet Canyon Park sit at the end of Shine Drive.

David Alexander Esquivel, 28, of Castaic, died of an apparent heroin overdose when he was found in the bathroom at Bouquet Canyon Park on Apr. 23.

Tuesday’s arrest makes the second time in two months that an elderly woman has been arrested for allegedly running a drug house.

Judith Ward, 64, of Canyon Country, was arrested in March, accused of operating a drug house following a drug raid at a Canyon Country house.

Ward is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday.

