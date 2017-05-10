The Santa Clarita Philharmonic closes out its 2016-2017 season with a free concert on Sunday, May 21st at 3pm at the Hart High School auditorium. The concert will feature the winner of the third annual Student Concerto Competition, Celine Chen, performing the Concertino for Flute by Cécile Chaminade. Celine, 13, is a 7th grade student at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Music started becoming part of her life when she began playing piano at age four. She then picked up a flute at age nine under Mary Cervantes. Celine has been accepted in the Hart District Honor Band, Southern California School Band, and the California All-State Band. She has also participated in the Music Teacher Association of California (MTAC) Scholarship Competition and received 1st place. Celine is a current member of the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra (LAYO) and was part of the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s (SCVYO) preeminent Symphony of the Canyons. Aside from flute, she is also a part of Junior Chamber Music (JCM) as a pianist and received a scholarship to the Montecito International Music Festival. Outside of music, Celine enjoys painting and reading.

Also on the program will be the overture to the opera Nabucco by Verdi, Symphony No. 1 by Mozart, and Symphony No.6, the Pastoral, by Beethoven. As the Santa Clarita Philharmonic completes its fourth season, it is excited to announce that it will be moving to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at the College of the Canyons for the 2017-2018 season. The orchestra is grateful to the William S. Hart Unified High School District for their gracious hospitality in hosting the orchestra’s concerts.