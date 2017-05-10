Santa Clarita Christian’s Victoria Kirshner qualified first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles during the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 prelims Wednesday at Riverside Aquatics Complex.

She swam the 50 in 24.16 seconds, and the 100 in 52.92.

SCCS’s Lauren Froerer was eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Finals are Friday.

Varsity softball

SCCS 19, Trinity 1

Santa Clarita Christian beat Trinity Classical Academy 19-1 on Tuesday.

SCCS’s Hailey Aguilar recorded eight strikeouts and was 3-for-5 at the plate.

Sydnee Skinner was 3-for-4.

Kaleigh Moss hit a grand slam.