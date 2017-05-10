Regarding the story “A ‘die-in’ protest” on page A1 of Tuesday’s Signal, did the “students” study the bill before this stunt? Did any of their teachers use this bill as a learning opportunity?

Kids, in my experience, could care less about politics, current events or government in general. I’ve parented two teenagers so I believe I know what I’m talking about.

My guess is they’ve been coached. A teacher, parents – who knows by whom.

Too bad. They may have actually learned something. Shame on whoever used these kids to make “their” point!