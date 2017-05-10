Protesters hold a "die-in" in front of Congressman Steve Knight's Santa Clarita offices on Monday, May 8, 2017 to voice their concerns over the congressman's vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which passed the House of Representatives last week. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Regarding the story “A ‘die-in’ protest” on page A1 of Tuesday’s Signal, did the “students” study the bill before this stunt? Did any of their teachers use this bill as a learning opportunity?

Kids, in my experience, could care less about politics, current events or government in general. I’ve parented two teenagers so I believe I know what I’m talking about.

My guess is they’ve been coached. A teacher, parents – who knows by whom.

Too bad. They may have actually learned something. Shame on whoever used these kids to make “their” point!

