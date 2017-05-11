Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A quarter-acre brush fire prompted a swift response from Los Angeles County Fire Department units shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The brush fire was reported at 12:31 p.m. in the 28000 block of Chiquito Canyon Road in Val Verde, just south of highway 126 and the Del Valle Training Center, according to Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The first unit arrived on scene and reported it was one mile north of Highway 126 with a quarter- acre in medium brush running up toward the road,” Licon said.

Dubbed “Grande IC” the fire continued for approximately 20 minutes before units on scene extinguished the flames.

Fire crews stopped forward progression of the fire and drew a line around the fire at 12:52 p.m., according to Licon.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

Christina Cox
Christina Cox
Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

