A quarter-acre brush fire prompted a swift response from Los Angeles County Fire Department units shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The brush fire was reported at 12:31 p.m. in the 28000 block of Chiquito Canyon Road in Val Verde, just south of highway 126 and the Del Valle Training Center, according to Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The first unit arrived on scene and reported it was one mile north of Highway 126 with a quarter- acre in medium brush running up toward the road,” Licon said.

Dubbed “Grande IC” the fire continued for approximately 20 minutes before units on scene extinguished the flames.

Fire crews stopped forward progression of the fire and drew a line around the fire at 12:52 p.m., according to Licon.

