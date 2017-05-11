SOURCE: PaintCare, a non-profit organization which provides places to recycle leftover paint. Registration is appreciated.

SANTA CLARITA, CA – PaintCare, the nonprofit that runs the California Paint Stewardship Program on behalf of paint manufacturers, is sponsoring a special drop-off event to make it easier for households and businesses in the area to recycle their unwanted paint.

Paint events like this are an ongoing part of the PaintCare program, which has set up nearly 800 drop-off locations throughout California where residents and businesses can bring smaller amounts of unwanted paint year-round.

This event will accept larger amounts of paint and is a good opportunity for those who have accumulated paint over many years. Residents and businesses from any place in California can bring paint (not just those from Santa Clarita).

If you plan to take your paint to one of PaintCare’s year-round drop-off locations, please call the location before bringing your paint to check to see if they can accept the type and amount of paint you would like to recycle. Please visit PaintCare for locations and phone numbers.

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: PaintCare, a non-profit organization established by paint manufacturers to provide convenient places to recycle leftover paint.

WHAT: A free paint drop-off event open to all California households and businesses. What’s accepted: containers must have original labels; house paint and primers (latex or oil-based); stains; deck and concrete sealers; and clear finishes (e.g., varnishes and shellac). For details on what products are accepted (and not accepted), visit PaintCare.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

REGISTRATION.