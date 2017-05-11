A woman with her arms full – juggling a toddler on one arm and a laptop in the other – found herself is a tussle with a would-be robber intent on stealing her laptop.

The incident ended in the arrest of a man on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies, and of attempted robbery, a misdemeanor.

A check of court documents revealed that deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the same man eight months ago for allegedly being under the influence of drugs.

The tug-of-war for the laptop happened Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 4:45 p.m., prompting deputies to respond to an attempt robbery call at Jakes Way, near Manzanita Lane in Canyon Country, Shirley Miller, sheriff’s spokeswoman told The Signal.

“The Suspect allegedly tried to grab the victim’s laptop from her arms,” she said, describing the victim as a 22-year-old woman.

“The victim was exiting her vehicle with a toddler in one arm and her laptop in the other when the Suspect attempted to grab the laptop,” Miller said.

“A physical struggle ensued as the suspect tried to pull the laptop from the victim’s grasp,” she said.

There was no report of the toddler being harmed during the incident.

Deputies responding to the report located the suspect in the Jakes Way area and arrested Vladislav Ishmuratov, who lives in Canyon Country, works at a car wash and turns 29 next week.

“The suspect had a glass pipe with residue in his possession,” Miller said.

“When deputies checked the suspect’s name, he was also found to have an active warrant in the system for $60,000,” she said.

Ishmuratov appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court.

He remains in custody with bail set at $160,000.

