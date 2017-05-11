It says something when your valley only has six schools in Division 1 for swimming, and there are still too many swimmers who advanced through CIF-Southern Section prelims and into championship finals to name them all.

The Santa Clarita Valley is in that boat.

One name has to be mentioned, and that’s Saugus High’s Tanner Olson.

The senior broke the Southern Section Division 1 meet record in the 100-yard breaststroke at Riverside Aquatics Complex during Thursday’s prelims with a swim of 53.25 seconds.

Last season, he flirted with breaking the record held by former Mission Viejo swimmer John Criste, who started his prep career at Saugus, but came up short despite winning a CIF title in the event.

Extra significance to Olson breaking Criste's mark in 100 breast: Criste broke record for Mission Viejo, but started career at Saugus High. — Mason Nesbitt (@mason_nesbitt) May 11, 2017

Thursday, Olson qualified second in the 200 individual medley and first in the 400 freestyle relay, along with Tim Lim, Justin Morsch and Zander Minano.

The same group of four qualified first in the 200 free relay with an auto All-American time of one minute, 23.04 seconds.

Minano posted the best time in the 50 free (20.36, auto All-American).

Valencia’s Nikol Popov qualified first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.24, auto AA) and the 200 IM (2:00.58, AA).

Canyon’s Alexa Skorus Neely was second in the 200 IM (2:03.29).

FULL RESULTS: SCV swimmers advance through CIF prelims

Hart’s Adam Osowski had the second best time in the 200 free (1:38.83, auto AA), and third best mark in the 500 free.

Valencia’s Julia Wolf was second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. She also swam a leg of the Vikings’ 200 free relay (with Popov, Sonaly Wintermute and Kaila Wong) that qualified second (1:34.42, auto AA).

Wong finished third in the 100 breast (1:02.76, auto AA).

The top nine qualifiers at prelims advanced to the championship finals. The next nine move on to consolation finals, both of which are Saturday at 5 p.m. at Riverside Aquatics Complex.