Saugus High baseball beat Golden Valley 3-2 at Saugus on Thursday behind Brandyn Cruz’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

Tony Jacob Jr. earned the win for Saugus (10-20 overall, 6-9 in Foothill League) with two scoreless innings of relief.

Ben Scarcello had a double and two RBIs for Golden Valley (8-17, 3-12)

Varsity baseball

Hart 2, Canyon 0

Bryce Collins threw a complete-game shutout for the Indians (20-10, 10-5). The righty struck out seven and walked one. He allowed five hits.

Cole Roederer and Brendan Henry each had an RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Indians.

Anthony Santillan threw six strong innings for the Cowboys (2-26, 1-14), allowing two earned runs on five hits. He struck out two and walked one.

College baseball

One day after winning the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament title, The Master’s University baseball team learned it received the No. 4 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket, to be played in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

TMU (35-21) will open on Monday against No. 5 LSU Shreveport (38-19).

The No. 1 seed in the Mustangs’ bracket is Georgia Gwinnett (38-19)