On Friday, April 21, Applied Resource Insurance Solutions visited Town & Country Farm School in Newhall, and helped plant vegetables in the student gardens. We planted zucchini, cantaloupe, cilantro, cucumbers, bell peppers, sweet basil, and more. It was a great way to bring awareness to our youth about the importance of the Earth. Each child had the opportunity to help plant a vegetable, and learned the importance of growing your own food, and using the Earth in a responsible way. “My daughters, Hayden and Skylar, attend this school, and it was so much fun bringing the vegetables to their class and letting them experience planting them. We had a lot of fun together, and it’s important to teach our kids these things since they’ll be the future generation.” Stated Jaisa Creps, our account executive.

The rural atmosphere of Town & Country Farm School was developed to interest, fascinate and expose children to “hands-on” experiences with nature. “We believe that before a child begins to read and perform other academic tasks, they must first gather and develop concepts from the world around them.” Stated a Town & Country Farm School representative. At the school, children make discoveries about nature and life through a program rich in sensory learning. Within the licensed, 2 1/2 acre campus, children encounter farm animals, fruit orchards, gardens, and plenty of open space.