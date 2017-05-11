Valencia High School’s Vocal Jazz Program, which features the group Two N’ Four, has been named the No. 1 Vocal Jazz Program in the nation by Downbeat Magazine.

“I am so proud of these students who not only are exceptionally talented, but driven and hard working,” said Christine Tavares-Mocha, Valencia Choral Director. “I am proud that our public school students reached this rare honor, and I am beyond honored to be their teacher.”

Valencia High was recognized alongside Eastman College, Manhattan School of Music, Berkeley and the University of Miami. Valencia’s students are now eligible for full scholarships to attend college and continue their musical education.

“I am extremely thankful to the Valencia High School administration, teachers, and the William S. Hart Union High School District for supporting music excellence in our public schools and for recognizing that there is not only a passion for music, but that teaching our students how to not only reach academic but artistic success can help them start their lifelong careers,” Tavares-Mocha said.

The June 2017, issue of Downbeat Magazine will feature Valencia and its ranking as the nation’s best Vocal Jazz Program.