A water main break has stopped traffic along the southbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road between Newhall Ranch Road and Lowes Plaza.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sherriff’s Station said the break is causing the road to buckle and a sinkhole to form.

The water main break was reported to officials shortly after noon on Thursday.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on scene at 12:21 p.m. for reported flooding in the area, according to Inspector Richard Licon with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“They said that the asphalt was rising up and some bubbling in the road,” Licon said.

Officers from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station were called to the scene shortly after for traffic control and Valencia Water Company was also dispatched to the scene.

HAPPENING NOW❗️Construction crews work to repair SB portion of Bouquet Cyn Rd x Newhall Ranch Rd. Road damage from water break. pic.twitter.com/PyeBqVUB7S — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 11, 2017

