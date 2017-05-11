Construction crews work to repair the southbound portion of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road at Lowes Plaza following damage from a water main break May 11, 2017. Jim Holt/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A water main break has stopped traffic along the southbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road between Newhall Ranch Road and Lowes Plaza.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sherriff’s Station said the break is causing the road to buckle and a sinkhole to form.

The water main break was reported to officials shortly after noon on Thursday.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on scene at 12:21 p.m. for reported flooding in the area, according to Inspector Richard Licon with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“They said that the asphalt was rising up and some bubbling in the road,” Licon said.

Officers from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station were called to the scene shortly after for traffic control and Valencia Water Company was also dispatched to the scene.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Christina Cox
Christina Cox
Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.