All Bouquet Canyon Road through-lanes shut down to repair the main water line break, were re-opened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Only the right turn lane on Bouquet Canyon remained closed for a few more hours as repair work continued.

A large sinkhole formed in the street when a water main broke at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday.

The line broke on Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road, resulting in the closing of all southbound lanes.

A fairly new – in pipe terms – 14-inch water line belonging to Valencia Water Company was shut down within 20 minutes.

Installed in 1992, the cause of the break is under investigation, General Manager Ken Petersen of the water retailer said on Thursday.

The road’s reopening came about six hours later than crews had hoped, originally expecting to re-open the road by noon on Friday. That time was later extended to 4 p.m., and then 6 p.m.

Each asphalt layer had to cool to 120 degrees before the next could be applied, according to a statement released by the city of Santa Clarita.

Friday’s warm temperatures delayed the repair process.

Also, a paver was out of commission for 30 minutes.

Repair crews worked through the night to repair the water line and patch the roadway.