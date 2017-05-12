Courtesy of Bryan Caforio for Congress

Palmdale, Calif. – On Saturday, May 13, Bryan Caforio will host an event with friends, neighbors, and local leaders to discuss how he plans to help move the community forward in 2018 and beyond. The announcement comes on the heels of Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball downgrading Rep. Steve Knight’s reelection chances after he cast a deciding vote in favor of Trump’s disastrous health care bill.

Caforio was born and raised in Southern California by two public school teachers, attended UCLA and Yale Law School, worked for a United States federal judge, and practices as an attorney taking on some of the world’s biggest banks and corporations. Bryan lives in Santa Clarita with his wife Lisa, who serves as a Deputy City Attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

California’s 25th Congressional District covers northern Los Angeles County and part of Ventura County including the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and Simi Valley. Hillary Clinton won the district by more than six points in 2016, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans, and the district is majority-minority. The district is now considered a “toss-up” and is held by Tea Party Republican Steve Knight, whom national Republicans have publicly identified as one of their most vulnerable incumbents.

Who:

Bryan and Lisa Caforio

Juan Carrillo, Councilmember, City of Palmdale, District 4; Former President, Palmdale School District Board of Trustees

Darren Parker, Chairman, California Democratic Party African American Caucus; Executive Board Member, California State Democratic Party, AD-36

Suzann Reina, CA-25 Delegate, California Democratic Party; Elected Member, Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee, AD-36

Juan Blanco, Former President, Antelope Valley NAACP; Specialist, Artillery, Airborne, U.S. Army

Johnathon Ervin, President Emeritus, Democratic Club of the High Desert; Former Planning Commissioner, City of Lancaster; Former Candidate, California’s 21st State Senate District; Senior Master Sergeant (E-8), U.S. Air Force Reserve

What: Bryan Caforio to announce his candidacy for California’s 25th congressional district

When: Saturday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Laborers’ Local 300 (511 W Ave Q, Palmdale, CA 93551)

RSVP: The event is free and open to the public.

www.bryancaforio.com

Twitter – Facebook