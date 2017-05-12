Jumping into the maelstrom of national politics again, Democrat Bryan Caforio is announcing his candidacy for the 25th Congressional District seat, held by Representative Steve Knight (R-Palmdale).

Caforio ran against Knight in the 2016 elections. Knight won by some 54.3 percent of the vote with voters returning him to Congress in the November elections.

He is officially launching his campaign today at 2:30 p.m. at Laborers’ Local 300 in Palmdale. The event is open to the public.

Caforio, in a statement issued to media outlets Friday, said his decision to run again came on the heels of Knight voting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

In 2016, the two faced off in a contentious – and often nasty – campaign for the Congressional seat.

Caforio sent an onslaught of negative campaign flyers attacking Knight during the last campaign season.

Knight’s campaign eventually went negative as well – portraying Caforio as a carpetbagging Beverly Hills lawyer and Ivy League elitist – but claimed he was on the receiving end of much more than he dished out.

Referring to the carpetbagging claim, Caforio had moved into the district –to Santa Clarita – in the year leading up to the election.

Caforio, however, denied claims that his move was a strategic one designed to go after Knight in the elections, but rather a place he and his wife found to be a good place to live and eventually raise a family.

Caforio is an attorney.

The 25th Congressional District covers northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, and part of Ventura County including Simi Valley.