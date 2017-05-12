Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to Sen. Scott Wilk’s Santa Clarita office and copied to The Signal.

Senator Wilk, I just read in the mighty Signal that you are supporting certain candidates in non-partisan races. The Signal made some excellent points as to why this is not a good idea.

You seem to have scoffed at those points. I feel the need to remind you that school boards, council seats and water boards are ways for ordinary citizens to engage in meaningful contributions to our democracy.

Case in point is the editorial “Dynasty stifles engagement in SCV.” An unnamed applicant for a seat on the Parks Commission contacted your endorsed City Council member, Bill Miranda. But Mr. Miranda had already made his mind up. She did not get a return call.

Fresh viewpoints are an important part of our democracy. If the only people in these positions are people that you favor, is that encouraging necessary diversity?

The Signal was complimentary of the actions you have taken to improve conditions in this district. Thank you for all your good works. I look forward to learning more.

In the meantime, please refrain from using your power and influence in non-partisan public positions.