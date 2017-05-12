Local sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man stabbed near a Canyon Country gas station Friday afternoon.

The incident was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. for a man stabbed on Soledad Canyon Road near the Shell gas station at River Circle.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the call.

“It was for a stabbing,” a Fire Department spokesman told The Signal shortly before 5:20 p.m.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station searched an area along Soledad, from River Circle and the Caravilla Mobile Home Park.

The sheriff’s Watch Commander said he would have more information about the incident later.

