There’s a new experience waiting for the community at Sand Canyon Country Club. In fact, it’s all new, even the name. What used to be called Robinson Ranch Golf Club has been reopened, renamed and redecorated.

The breathtaking views are still a big drawing card to dining at the Sycamore Bar & Grill, including new palm trees and fountains for added ambience. The banquet facilities provide a popular venue for weddings and other events, but owner Steve Kim wants locals to know it is better than ever before. For one thing, the restaurant is basically never closed. The facility’s new design enables both events and diners to enjoy the food and the views overlooking the golf course.

“We have the Sycamore Bar & Grill and the fireside patio, and also we have a snack bar,” Kim said. “We have a beautiful banquet facility. We renovated all of the dining floors; we have more cooks and more servers. We want to give a life back to the Sand Canyon community.”

Head chef Cristian Ruelas — educated at Le Cordon Bleu and trained as Robinson’s sous-chef — is rolling out the new menu any day. One of the best ways the new Sand Canyon Country Club brings in customers is through its specials. The community is invited to Mexican-themed dinners on Tuesdays and Friday nights feature prime rib with karaoke and dancing. The Sycamore Bar and Grill holds Happy Hour every day from 2-6 p.m. and dinner nightly from 5-9 p.m.

“The people living around here, whenever they hear about these specials they love to come out,” Kim said. “We have a beautiful banquet facility. Most of the dining room is really looking outside.”

The views, the food, or a chance to meet up with neighbors — guests of the Sycamore Bar & Grill have been flocking to the Sand Canyon Country Club’s restaurant for holidays. Mother’s Day Brunch this Sundayis expected to be as well attended as the Easter Brunch, which means you had better makereservations soon. Kim said there were about 180 guests on Easter Sunday. The Mother’s Day menu will include a prime rib carving station, an omelet station, Eggs Benedict, roasted salmon andmany more dishes, plus bottomless mimosas.

As for the new dinner menu coming out, Kim wants Santa Clarita residents to know there is another good reason to come in to Sand Canyon Country Club’s Sycamore Bar & Grill.

“We have good food, but reasonable pricing,” he said, doubling down on the improvements he is bringing with new management. What Steve Kim is offering guests of the new, improved country club can be summarized in one word: “special.”

The Sand Canyon Country Club is located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country. Call (661) 252-8484 or visit SandCanyoncc.com.