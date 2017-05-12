Congressman Steve Knight speaks about his work in Washington at a breakfast meeting held at the Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita on Friday. Dan Watson/For the Signal
Thank you for your fair, balanced story on this week’s “die-in” protest against Congressman Steve Knight’s support of the GOP health care plan (“A ‘die-in’ protest” Tuesday in The Signal).

Taking care of our fellow Americans, keeping them healthy, preventing unnecessary deaths – these are all moral issues. We are the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. Surely we can find some loose change in the bottom of our federal purse to fund kind, compassionate health care.
Knight and his fellow Republicans should be ashamed.

Comments
  • lois eisenberg

    “Pocket change for health care?”
    “Knight and his fellow Republicans should be ashamed”
    They will here from me at the ballot box !!!

  • Ron Bischof

    How Much Are the Federal Subsidies, Taxes, and Penalties Associated With
    Health Insurance?

    CBO and JCT currently estimate that in 2016 the federal subsidies, taxes, and penalties associated with health insurance coverage will result in a net subsidy from the federal government of $660 billion, or 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). That amount is projected to rise at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent, reaching $1.1 trillion (or 4.1 percent of GDP) in 2026. For the entire 2017–2026 period, the projected net subsidy is $8.9 trillion.

    https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/114th-congress-2015-2016/reports/51385-healthinsurancebaselineonecol.pdf

    What is your “loose change” assertion based on, Ms. Cornner?

  • Brian Baker

    It’s not up to the government to be “moral”, since that’s a word that has no objective meaning. It’s open to vast interpretation and definition depending on one’s opinion and political agenda.

    Government’s role is to be neutral, and ensure a level playing field.

    In fact, I happen to think it’s IMMORAL for the government to confiscate my money at the figurative point of a government gun, through taxation, in order to “give” it to someone else through redistribution by social programs. I earned it, so I should be the one to decide who I “give” my money to.