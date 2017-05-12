Thank you for your fair, balanced story on this week’s “die-in” protest against Congressman Steve Knight’s support of the GOP health care plan (“A ‘die-in’ protest” Tuesday in The Signal).

Taking care of our fellow Americans, keeping them healthy, preventing unnecessary deaths – these are all moral issues. We are the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. Surely we can find some loose change in the bottom of our federal purse to fund kind, compassionate health care.

Knight and his fellow Republicans should be ashamed.