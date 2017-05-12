SOURCE: Waste Management – Memorial Day holiday schedule

Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling, and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service will be delayed

by one day throughout the week of May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, all Waste Management operations will be closed on Monday, May 29, with normal operations resuming on Tuesday, May 30.

Customers should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday, June 3.

Customer service is available at 661-259-2398.