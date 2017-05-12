The nephew of Will Cierzan who went missing late January from his Saugus home is a “person of interest” for homicide detectives investigating the disappearance.

“We only have a person of interest and that is Daniel Cierzan,” Det. Ralph Hernandez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau told The Signal Friday.

Daniel Cierzan, who turned 21 in February, was the last person reported to have seen Will Cierzan the day he went missing Jan. 26

William John Cierzan, 58, who worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain, had been reportedly watching golf on TV with his nephew at 1:30 p.m. that day inside his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road.

“He has provided us with a statement,” Hernandez said about the missing man’s nephew. “There is currently however, no line of communication between us.”

Andrea Peck, the missing man’s sister, told The Signal Friday that “Danny” and his father “Chuck” have not been communicating with the family.

“Chuck and Danny have distanced themselves from Will’s immediate family,” she said Friday. “They’ve not been part of any search for Will.”

Peck said her brother Chuck – Charles Cierzan – had apparently changed his phone number because the number she had no longer works.

“They are not wanting to engage with us,” she said.

Hernandez also revealed Friday that blood evidence collected inside the Cierzan house revealed that the blood belonged to Will Cierzan.

“The blood stains found in the home came back to Will,” he said. “And, we also found his blood at a location outside of his home.”

Heranandez did not disclose where the blood found “outside of his home” had been found.

“The evidence indicates that an assault did occur,” Hernandez said.

There is a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the disappearance of Santa Clarita resident William Cierzan missing since January.

The City of Santa Clarita posted a $10,000 reward last month which was matched by an anonymous source, Hernandez said.

“Our hopes is that someone will come to us,” Hernandez said. “We’re hoping someone comes forward and provides that information.”

In the meantime, Will’s coworkers at Six Flags Magic Mountain were organizing a candlelight vigil for Will scheduled to take place Monday at the amusement park.

More details about the vigil are expected to be released later today.

