A fire engine was taken out of service and one person was hospitalized after a vehicle collided with the front of the heavy duty truck in Acton.

At 5:59 p.m., a request for assistance in a traffic collision was made near Santiago Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.

It was determined that Los Angeles County Fire Department Engine 80 was involved in the crash and one civilian was injured.

No firefighters were injured, but the civilian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch supervisor Art Marrujo.

The engine was taken out of service for repair to its front end and a reserve vehicle was put in its place.

Minutes before the crash, the engine company responded to a traffic collision near northbound Highway 14 south of Angeles Forest Highway in Acton.

It is unclear how the crash occurred or the nature of the engine’s location, but firefighters are hoping the crash draws attention to steps the public can take to protect first responders.

“Always pull over for emergency vehicles with lights and sirens on,” said L.A. County Fire Captain Jordan Barnes. “Always pull to the right and yield.”