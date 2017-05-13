Post offices around the United States banded together on Saturday for the 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive and SCV was no exception.

Volunteers worked to gather the food from the letter carriers that picked up bags from residents’ mailboxes. One organization that greatly benefited from this food drive was The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, as Jason Schaff, the president, pointed out.

“Without the Letter Carrier’s Food Drive, it would be very difficult for the food pantry to have enough food throughout the year,” he said.

And residents were enthusiastic to be supporting their local food pantry, such as Michael Richards, who has participated in this food drive four years now.

“It’s a big accomplishment for the community,” he said. “There is a lot of needy people in this world.”

Richards will be back again next year as long as his schedule permits to.