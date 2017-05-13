Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after he crashed into a car on Sierra Highway and Davenport Road. 

According to an L.A. County Fire Dispatcher, a motorcycle and a small sedan crashed around 8:00 p.m.

“I believe the (sedan) was making a left onto Sierra Highway from Davenport,” said L.A. County Fire Captain Martin Maher.

Captain Maher said that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when he was struck.

“He had some significant injuries,” he said. 

The patient was transported to the nearest trauma center.

The sedan received major front end damage, but the driver of the car was uninjured.

Fire department officials received the call at 8:04 p.m.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.