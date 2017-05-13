A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after he crashed into a car on Sierra Highway and Davenport Road.

According to an L.A. County Fire Dispatcher, a motorcycle and a small sedan crashed around 8:00 p.m.

“I believe the (sedan) was making a left onto Sierra Highway from Davenport,” said L.A. County Fire Captain Martin Maher.

Captain Maher said that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when he was struck.

“He had some significant injuries,” he said.

The patient was transported to the nearest trauma center.

The sedan received major front end damage, but the driver of the car was uninjured.

Fire department officials received the call at 8:04 p.m.