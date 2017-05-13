Los Angeles County Fire Department
One person was extricated from a vehicle and transported to the hospital with “critical injuries” after a crash occurred in the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Prima Way on Saturday.

“The Ford F-150 T-boned the Toyota Rav4,” said L.A. County Fire Captain Allan Anolin.

“The intersection was closed down in order to get the patient out of the vehicle and to the hospital.”

A female patient was extracted from the Toyota SUV where she was then transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Captain Anolin described her injuries to be critical.

The fire department received the call at 9:04 a.m.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
