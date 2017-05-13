One person was extricated from a vehicle and transported to the hospital with “critical injuries” after a crash occurred in the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Prima Way on Saturday.

“The Ford F-150 T-boned the Toyota Rav4,” said L.A. County Fire Captain Allan Anolin.

“The intersection was closed down in order to get the patient out of the vehicle and to the hospital.”

A female patient was extracted from the Toyota SUV where she was then transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Captain Anolin described her injuries to be critical.

The fire department received the call at 9:04 a.m.