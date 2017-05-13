RIVERSIDE —There’s a phrase that Saugus High swim coach Jim Klipfel uses often, and he employed it again Saturday night in Riverside: There’s no defense in swimming.

Foothill League athletes might print the expression on T-shirts after the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 swim finals at Riverside Aquatics Complex, where scorching swims didn’t always lead to CIF titles.

The Centurion boys broke the Division 1 meet record in the 400-yard free relay. But Loyola broke it, too, and in a slightly faster time.

The Valencia girls broke two all-time Foothill League relay records and took home three individual titles. But Santa Margarita scored 461 points to run away with the team crown.

The Vikings finished third with 206 points, buoyed by Nikol Popov winning the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke titles and Julia Wolf winning the 50 free.

The Saugus boys finished fourth as a team, highlighted by Tanner Olson’s CIF title in the 100 breaststroke where he lowered the D1 meet record he set Tuesday during prelims.

“What else can you ask when people bring all their talents and no one, including yourself, has a right to ask more,” Klipfel said. “That’s where it’s at.”

Olson, Tim Lim, Zander Minano and Justin Morsch nearly completed a comeback in the 400 free relay as Minano pulled the Cents even in the third leg and Olson anchored.

Saugus finished second by .12 seconds.

The Valencia girls 200 free relay — Popov, Wolf, Sonaly Wintermute and Kaila Wong — broke the all-time Foothill record by swimming a 1:34.07. Still, Santa Margarita beat the Vikings by nearly two seconds.

“Santa Margarita just has an incredible team,” Wolf said. “But all our girls tried their best. I’m so proud of all of them. I’m so proud of what we did as a team, and third in CIF is definitely not something to be disappointed about.”

Wolf won the 50 free in 22.97.

Olson finished third in the 200 IM and dropped the 100 breast record to 53.18.

Popov won the 200 IM in 1:59.52 and the 100 breast in 1:00.58.

They were the fourth and fifth individual CIF titles of her career.

“It was so much fun,” Popov said of returning to CIF after skipping last season to train for U.S. Olympic trials. “I love this meet. It’s always a great energy on the pool deck. … It was good to win some events for Valencia. It’s kind of sad because it’s senior year and my last one, but it’s good.”

Hart’s Adam Osowski finished third in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free.

For the second straight year, Minano finished second in the 50 free.

Wolf, Popov, Wintermute and Wong took fourth in the 200 medley relay with a 1:44.10, good for a new all-time Foothill record.

For full results, click here.