A candle light vigil will be held for “the safe return of William Cierzan” at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Monday.

Cierzan was employed at Magic Mountain years, and Monday will be Cierzan’s birthday.

“The entire Santa Clarita community has joined Linda in the search for Will to return him safely home,” reads the flyer.

The vigil will be held at the park from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.