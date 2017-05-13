Robert,

I live in Canyon Country and I had the furnace and the air handler changed at my home by an air conditioning company from the San Fernando Valley.

Once the work was completed, I inquired about when the inspector would be there to sign off on the installation of the new equipment. The installer told me that it wasn’t necessary to have it inspected, because this is a like-for-like change out, not a new construction install.

I thought I read in your past articles that this did, in fact, need to be inspected due to all of the regulations that are now in place.

Am I mistaken or to I need to pursue getting these documents?

– Jeff M.

Jeff,

You are correct, this absolutely needs to be inspected and cleared by Building and Safety.

EPA and codes have changed, and this contractor needs a permit for this work, as well as he needs to be signed off by an inspector.

I highly recommend not paying him a penny until you have documents from the city of Santa Clarita showing your permit number and the final inspection passing; noting that all work was performed to standard and that the area is safe.

This is a great example as to why I always preach about doing your homework and not paying contractors until you are satisfied that the work has been completed per standard.

Hopefully you’ve not paid him yet and you can get him to complete the job properly. Good luck.

Robert,

I have a pool pump that has given us nothing but aggravation, having had it rebuilt once and it still has issues.

I think this thing is at its life expectancy, as the pool won’t hold its prime anymore. It is a constant battle and I am at my wit’s end.

I remember some time back, perhaps last summer; you wrote an article about pool pumps, recommending a certain type. For the life of me I can’t remember, but I know you talked about its efficiency and what savings are had by it.

Can you revisit this topic please, I am ready and eager to make the change and want to get the best choice for my money, and end my headaches.

– Michael B.

Michael,

They are called Whisper FLO pool pumps and they are amazing.

This is a variable speed pump and worth every penny you spend on them. The cost difference when you compare a high-end regular pump vs. this is going to be quite a bit, but you’ll get that back in a short amount of time, likely within 10-12 months, due to the efficiency of the Whisper FLO.

The pump will run continuously, however, it changes its flow and keeps the water moving at all times. I have personally experienced the chlorine consumption in my pool go down over 70 percent when I switched to the variable speed pump. So you’re not only saving in energy, you’re saving in chemicals due to the efficiency of this pump filtering the water and keeping it moving at all times.

You’ll set this to run at high speed for a short amount of time at the most efficient time of day and the size of your pool will determine for how long.

Gone will be the days when you have to prime the lid pot, this self-primes!

Good luck to you, I hope you switch to this, let me know how well you like it.

Robert,

After doing so many projects over the years I have acquired quite the collection of leftover paint and have no idea where to take it.

I know we aren’t allowed to put it into the trash can, but having never done this before, I don’t know where to take it. Any information? Do I just call my trash company?

– Marcus H.

Marcus,

Great question and you are absolutely correct. We are not to dispose of wet paint into our trash cans.

Your question comes at the perfect time, as I just learned that Paint Care will be at the Metrolink train station on Via Princessa May 20, between 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They will be accepting all paint products for disposal, no charge.

Feel free to go there with all of your paint-related products that need disposing, and they will gladly accept them from you. Good luck with spring cleaning.

Robert Lamoureux has 38 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at robert@imsconstruction.com.