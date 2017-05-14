It’s a hectic time for florists as Mother’s Day prompts the second busiest time of year for the industry.

Florists across the valley filled their vases with orchids, roses and carnations in preparation for the holiday, and the workers at Family Florist in Canyon Country were no exception.

“We will service over 200 customers today,” Daisy Nieto, the store manager said.

Florists at the family-owned shop stocked the store with thousands of flowers and over 80 bouquets.

Normally, four or five employees will work on an average day, but the business doubled their staff to prepare for the swell of families finding something special for Mom.

“We start thinking about this holiday two months in advance,” Nieto said. “Ordering vases and eventually the flowers.”

Nieto explained that since the business was established 11 years ago, they have developed a working system to make busy holidays go by smoothly.

However, Mother’s Days early in the shop’s history were a different story.

“Our first year, our florists were here till 2:00 or 3:00 a.m.,” Nieto said.

Eighteen-year-old Erika Jacobsen took her first visit to a florist to find flowers for her mother.

“She told me earlier that she didn’t want anything, but I still wanted to get her something special,” Jacobsen said.

“Although you should appreciate your mom everyday, this is the one day that she can kind of be pampered.”

Nieto finds joy in interacting with customers who come into the shop with a goal of giving in mind. She also has an appreciation for nature, but there’s one downfall to being around the flowers all the time.

“The only bummer: you don’t smell them after awhile.”