It took nine years for Cory Logston to adopt her daughter, Braelyn Logston. When Braelyn was only one year old, Cory went to China and got her from the nanny’s arms. Ever since then they have been a true mother-daughter duo.

“She is my mother’s day present,” said Cory

And for Mother’s Day, the two decided to come out to William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall to spend the day among many other families celebrating the holiday.

“I love Hart Park, she loves Hart Park,” said Cory.

Another family that came out to Hart Park for the day were the Greens. Teresa Green came out with four of her sons all the way from Neenach to spend the day in SCV.

Before going to Hart Park, the family ate breakfast and went to church together. It was all fun and games at the park though with the kids playing volleyball and monkey in the middle with Teresa warmly watching them.

“I like watching the kids play…when they’re all getting along,” she said.

In fact, there is no other way that Teresa would prefer to spend her Mother’s Day than at Hart Park with her kids.