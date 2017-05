One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car collision occurred in the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Copper Hill Drive on Sunday.

The injured party had to be extricated from their vehicle by officials following the collision, according to a firefighter with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Officials had to close down the intersection for about half an hour while on scene.

The call for the traffic collision went out at 7:29 a.m.