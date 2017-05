A 13-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures after a computer caught fire at the Paradise Ranch Mobile Home Community in Castaic late Saturday night.

“A candle caught a computer on fire,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores with the L.A. County Fire Department. “A 13-year-old male was in the house at the time.”

The incident was reported around 11:02 p.m. The fire, that took place in a mobile home, was no longer active by the time fire officials responded to it.