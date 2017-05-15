The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assures Canyon High School is safe after a threat was made on social media on Sunday.

Currently, there is no threat to Canyon High, Lieutenant Ignacio Somoano said to The Signal Monday.

“Some kid had posted something to someone and it was quickly addressed,” Somoano said. “We do not believe there is a threat.”

The student in question was addressed, detained and cited, the lieutenant said.

“The school and the Sheriff’s Department are taking it very seriously,” he said.

According to a statement from Canyon High Principal Jason d’Autremont, sheriff’s deputies have handled the threat and ensured the safety of the campus. Law enforcement officials will be at the school on Monday to make students feel safe, he said.

“The threat that was sent out had no merit and deputies were able to cite the student and verify there was no plan to carry out the threat,” d’Autremont said.

Classes proceeded at the school as normal. The principal encouraged parents to talk to their students about the ramifications of social media threats.

“This should be a reminder that posting statements online that can do harm to others should not be a joking matter,” d’Autremont said.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender