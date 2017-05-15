A cockfighting ring suspected of operating in Val Verde was disrupted Monday in an operation carried out by deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies in at least half a dozen LASD vehicles converged on a street in Val Verde shortly after 2:45 p.m.

Assisting in the raid were officers of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

LASD officers are expected to reveal details about the raid within the hour, LASD spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Signal at 4 p.m.

A press conference on the operation has also been scheduled to take place 10 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

When asked if any of the animals believed involved in the cockfighting operation had been rescued, Animal Control spokeswoman Don Barre said: “It’s an active investigation and I cannot answer that.”

She said Officials with the county department are working with the LASD and will disclose more information at Tuesday’s press conference.

