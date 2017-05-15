sheriff, patrol car, law enforcement, arrest, deputy, crime scene,
A sheriff's patrol car.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, an off-duty deputy discovered and confronted a burglary suspect in his garage in Stevenson Ranch.

The incident occurred at 5:05 a.m. in the 25100 block of Huston Street, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The resident of the home, an off-duty officer not associated with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, confronted the suspect in his garage before an “altercation took place” and the suspect jumped a fence two blocks away from the victim’s house.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident and set up a containment with the assistance of a search dog and a helicopter.

Using the infrared technology on the helicopter, deputies were able to locate the suspect hiding in a yard.

The suspect was taken into custody without any incident and is expected to be charged with residential burglary.

Christina Cox
Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

