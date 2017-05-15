West Ranch boys golf was 13 strokes away from advancing through the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Team Divisional at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday.

“Thirteen strokes between five guys, that’s two strokes each,” said Wildcats junior Diego Renteria. “I think in a year we can do that. We’re not happy with the results, but it’s encouraging.”

Out of 16 teams at the meet, the top two advanced.

In first was Oaks Christian at 367. Westlake was second (376) and Agoura was third (387).

West Ranch came in fourth at 389.

Valencia carded a 405 for seventh, Saugus a 410 for ninth and Hart a 411 for 10th place.

“We didn’t have all our players play the best they could,” Renteria said. “It kind of gives us confidence because if we all play well, we could make it next year.”

The last time a Foothill League program made it to the next round – the CIF-SS SCGA Team Qualifier – was in May 2011 when both West Ranch and Saugus earned a trip.

Renteria feels that next year could be the year to change that.

“We’ve been right there, just got to get that breakthrough,” he said. “It’s always knocking at the door, just hasn’t opened yet.”

The individual boys golf season came to an end on May 8 after the CIF Northern Individual tournament. None of the five representatives from the Foothill League advanced.

Hart was this year’s Foothill League champion, followed by West Ranch and Valencia.

The league’s individual champion was a Wildcat, however, with Gunnar Murray topping all golfers.