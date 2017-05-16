SOURCE: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Dept.

*REWARD INCREASE* Up to $20,000 for Information Leading to Apprehend Person(s) Responsible for Disappearance of SCV resident William Cierzan.

The City of Santa Clarita and an anonymous source are offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Santa Clarita resident William Cierzan.

A press conference was held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding the disappearance of 58 year-old William Cierzan. To view the Press Conference, click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=PIiVZUfON9k

William, a resident of Santa Clarita, went missing on the afternoon of Thursday, January 26, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m. His wife, Linda, spoke with him by phone that afternoon at about 4 pm while he was home cooking dinner. When Linda arrived home later that evening at around 7 pm, she noticed he was gone but his vehicle, wallet, and cellphone were left behind.

Deputies from Santa Clarita Valley Station were called to conduct a missing person investigation. Investigators later found blood inside the residence during a walk through.

William who is an employee of Magic Mountain enjoys the comfort of being at home with his family, enjoys an occasional round of golf and collects Coca-Cola memorabilia. His family is heartbroken that he has been missing for this length of time and would like him brought home safely.

If you have any information, please call Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 and contact Detective Ralph Hernandez or Detective John Carlin. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to (274637), or using the website http:// lacrimestoppers.org/