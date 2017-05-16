Santa Clarita roads will be closed tomorrow as the city hosts the Men’s Stage 4 Finish of the Amgen Tour of California professional bicycle race.

Residents are advised to plan ahead and avoid the areas of the Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to avoid impacts from the race.

Riders will enter Santa Clarita via eastbound Highway 126.

They will then travel the south lanes of the Old Road to Magic Mountain Parkway where they will enter the city of Santa Clarita proper using the eastbound lanes of Magic Mountain Parkway.

The race will finish on eastbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Auto Center Drive and Citrus alongside the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The following are approximate times for road closures on Wednesday, May 17:

5 a.m. closure of eastbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Auto Center Drive and Citrus Street

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. closure of westbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Auto Center Drive and Citrus Street

Approximately 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. rolling closure of southbound Old Road from 126 to Magic Mountain Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway to Citrus Street. The rolling closure can vary from 15 to 30 minutes. Roadway closed just ahead of cyclists and reopens immediately once cyclists and support vehicles pass.

Businesses on Tourney Road should use Valencia Blvd. between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Riders are expected to cross the finish line around 3:45 p.m., although the actual timing of the finish may vary.