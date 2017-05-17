A reckless, at times high speed chase, from Stevenson Ranch to Newhall, ended with one man taken into custody with no one hurt of property damaged despite the pursuit.

The three-mile chase began shortly after 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Mallory Drive and the Poe Parkway, and ended on Oak Ridge Drive near Railroad Avenue,

“At the time it started, it was a reckless driving case which turned into a car with no plates case,” Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal when the chase was over.

Deputies who following the modified red sports coupe reported that the car narrowly missed hitting other vehicles and reached speeds of 80 miles an hour.

“Deputies recognized the car from a report taken two days ago,” Becerra said.

At some point during the pursuit, the driver slowed down to let a woman passenger out of the car.

“A passenger – she was a person in the car – was let out at Peachland Avenue,” Becerra said. “He slowed down to let her out.”

Once the passenger was out of the car, the chase resumed.

Deputies followed the car – which at one point spun around and made a U-turn – to the area of Oak Ridge, east of Railroad, Becerra said.

The pursued car followed by deputies into a parking structure. Moments later, deputies were seen walking out of the parking garage with a man in custody.

The suspect was taken to a sheriff’s cruiser, searched and handcuffed.

At one point in the detainment, deputies were seen handling a gray cap and a syringe.

While the suspect was being arrested, other deputies searched unsuccessfully for the woman believed to be a passenger, Becerra said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt