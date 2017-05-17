04/23/17

Residential Burglary – 24200 block Arch Street, the suspect entered the victim’s residence using his key to unlock the front door and stole two pairs of shoes and a flat screen television.

04/24/17

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Chestnut St. / Walnut St., the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the victim at a park. Shortly thereafter, the suspect confronted the victim with a wooden pole as he walked towards the bus stop. The suspect made a stabbing motion with the wooden pole towards the victim’s face. The suspect was arrested for the indicated charge and also found to be intoxicated in public.

04/29/17

Residential Burglary – 23700 block Via Canon, person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s apartment by kicking in the front door. The victim’s flat screen had been removed from the television stand and was partially lying on the floor. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

04/30/17

Battery- 24400 block Arcadia St., the suspect was confronted by the victim in his backyard. The suspect fled on foot but was later located and arrested.

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff – Santa Clarita Valley Station