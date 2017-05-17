Local resident, Brian Delate, a veteran actor and combat soldier who fought in the Vietnam War, is presenting his powerful play, MEMORIAL DAY for nine special performances in May at The Road Theatre on Magnolia in North Hollywood.

MEMORIAL DAY is an intimate portrayal of a veteran suffering from the wounds of war and on the verge of suicide who, through his story and numerous characters, experiences a transformation and redemption that offers hope and promise to new and old veterans and civilians alike. Delate wrote the theatrical version, which has been performed in New York, Los Angeles, and Hanoi.

“Veterans are returning from combat and committing suicide at a rate of 22 per day!” Delate emphatically declared. “Awareness and prevention is key, and I am doing everything I can to educate veterans and civilians alike to make a difference.”

What appears to be a divine convergence with both Brian’s experience as a combat soldier in Vietnam and his professional life as an actor and a writer, MEMORIAL DAY has become a life changing theatrical experience.

Actor and USMC Veteran, Harvey Keitel, remarked, “I have followed Brian Delate’s development of his play MEMORIAL DAY at The Actors Studio. It’s a journey of one man’s experience of war. This play and his performance is one of the most wrenching experiences I have had in the theatre. Brian will not say this, but I can, ’He holds a Bronze Star for his service from the Vietnam War.’”

MEMORIAL DAY will be presented at The Road Theatre at 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 on May 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, and Memorial Day, May 29. For performance times, please visit www.RoadTheatre.org. No reservations are required. $15 suggested donation at the door.