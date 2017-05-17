A man was injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after his car hit a tree in Valencia.

The solo vehicle crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Tourney Road between Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Executive Plaza and Springfield Court, just south of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“This came in as an auto collision, vehicle versus tree,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday.

“One patient was taken to the hospital,” she said.

The identity, gender and age of the victim was not disclosed.

