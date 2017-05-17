Investigators began probing a freak highway accident Wednesday after a errant wheel or tire from one vehicle smashed into a car and killed the driver.

The victim was described by an officer of the California Highway Patrol as an Asian male between 45 and 50 years old who had been driving a black Hyundai car.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Placerita Canyon Road, CHP Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Wednesday.

“We received a report that vehicle collided with the lost tire or wheel and that the wheel struck the driver of another vehicle,” he said.

A report received by the CHP from an employee of the Los Angeles Fired Department indicated initially that “one party was trapped in the vehicle,” Preissman said.

Shortly before 2:50 p.m., CHP officers were dispatched to the call and, upon arrival, confirmed that the incident resulted in a fatality, he said.

“The (Los Angeles County) Coroner was called,” Preissman said.

CHP officers shut down all but the slow lane on the southbound Highway 14 while investigators examine the crash scene.

