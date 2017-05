The Master’s University baseball team beat Georgia Gwinnett 9-1 today in Lawrenceville, Georgia, to advance to the NAIA World Series.

It’s the Mustangs’ second straight trip to the World Series, which begins next week in Lewiston, Idaho.

TMU went 4-0 during the NAIA Opening Round and has won nine games in a row overall.

