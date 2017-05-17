News Seen Around the SCV By Signal Contributor - May 17, 2017, 12:00 pm The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita had a special visit from representatives of Crippen's Mortuary and Matthews' Aurora Funeral Solutions on May 2. Employees for the companies Brad, Chris, and Greg stopped by to drop off a check for $1,000. After a tour given by 10 year old Club member Dylan, the gentleman presented the check to a group of 80 Club members, sharing how proud they are to support the Boys & Girls Club and why it is an important program in our community. Courtesy photo Boys & Girls Club receive donation from Crippen’s Mortuary and Matthews’ Aurora Funeral Solutions. Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Latest Stories Seen Around the SCV Signal Contributor - May 17, 2017, 12:00 pm Local Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Day Addresses PTSD and Suicide Signal Contributor - May 17, 2017, 10:00 am COC football’s Dorian Gerald earns D1 offers through hard work Haley Sawyer - May 17, 2017, 9:00 am