The sentencing of a 46-year-old man convicted last month of possessing child pornography has been postponed until next month.

Elias Rojas-Diaz, who was found guilty of possessing child pornography by a jury last month, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday for sentencing only to learn his sentencing is now scheduled to happen next month.

A jury convicted Rojas-Diaz on Apr. 17 of one felony count of possession of child pornography.

He is now scheduled to be sentencing on June 1, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Rojas-Diaz faces a maximum of sentence of three years in prison.

“Upon sentencing, Rojas-Diaz will be required to register as a sex offender for life,” DA spokeswoman Shiara Davila-Morales said last month.

Rojas-Diaz was arrested July 31, 2015 by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies in cooperation with two specialized law enforcement teams investigating computer sex crimes.

