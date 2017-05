Blue skies, grey clouds

All things indeed must pass

Be mindful of your time

Who knows how long it lasts

Walk slowly in the sunshine

There’s so much not to miss

The Buddha whispers softly

Our lives are filled with bliss

Accept all that is given

The good, and yes the bad

Speak with the best intention

Look kindly on the sad

The Dalai Lama smiles

Giggles a bit as well

He holds within, the answer

Think peace when all is hell