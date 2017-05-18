The Valencia mother of an 6th Grade girl who was grabbed and dragged by a homeless man living in the San Francisquito Creek wash as she walked along the creek’s bike trail, wants other parents to be aware of the incident and the risk.

The woman, whose name is not being used to protect the identity of her daughter, told detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that the attempted kidnapping happened in December on the San Francisquito Creek Trail bike path near the community pool on Riverside Drive as the sun was setting.

“I want to tell people to be aware,” she told The Signal Thursday. “You do have to watch your kids and make them aware of these types of problems.

“It’s not just coyotes and wildlife living in the wash,” she said.

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who runs the detective section of the local sheriff’s station, told The Signal Thursday that “there was an attempted kidnapping report” filed on Dec. 8, 2016, which occurred near Riverside Drive and Cottage Circle, in Valencia.

“The young victim reported being grabbed from behind by an older male white, with no further description,” Somoano said.

“The victim, who was alone, broke free and ran to a friend’s house,” he said. “She did not report the incident immediately.”

Shortly thereafter, deputies conducted checks of the wash, in and around the area of this reported crime.

“The searches failed to produce any leads,” Somoano said. “No similar incidents have been reported and no new developments have been generated.”

The incident has left both mother and daughter shaken.

“This guy grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her back to the paseo,” the mother said. “The only reason she got away was she bit him really hard when he put his hand to her mouth.

Two detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station interviewed the mother and daughter.

The suspect was described as old with “veined hands,” who smelled “really bad” and wore a hoody zipped up tight around his face.

“He swore and loosened up (his grip) when he was bitten,” the mother said.

She said the detectives told her the story would be “all over” social media, but that never happened, she said.

“I know how many kids travel that way,” she said, referring to the San Francisquito Creek Trail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt