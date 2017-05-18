Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Valencia High baseball lost to Dos Pueblos High of Goleta at home on Thursday 5-2 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Bobby Orr hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Trace Eldridge had an RBI double in the seventh.

Pitcher Chase Farrell recorded seven strikeouts in five innings.

El Dorado 3, West Ranch 1

Evan Gellatly was 1-for-1 with an RBI in the first-round Division 1 game.

Timmy Josten pitched six innings, allowing six hits and recording six K’s.

Vista Murrieta 6, Hart 5

Brendan Henry was 2-for-3 and had two RBIs in the Division 1 playoff game. Cody Jefferis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Haley Sawyer
Haley Sawyer
A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and primarily covers Football, boys basketball, girls soccer and girls golf for The Signal.
