Valencia High baseball lost to Dos Pueblos High of Goleta at home on Thursday 5-2 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Bobby Orr hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Trace Eldridge had an RBI double in the seventh.

Pitcher Chase Farrell recorded seven strikeouts in five innings.

El Dorado 3, West Ranch 1

Evan Gellatly was 1-for-1 with an RBI in the first-round Division 1 game.

Timmy Josten pitched six innings, allowing six hits and recording six K’s.

Vista Murrieta 6, Hart 5

Brendan Henry was 2-for-3 and had two RBIs in the Division 1 playoff game. Cody Jefferis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.