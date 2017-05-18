Hart High softball went on the road Thursday and beat CIF-Southern Section Division 3 No. 2 seed Redlands, 11-8.
The Indians play at home Tuesday against the winner of Paraclete of Lancaster and California of Whittier.
Pacifica of Garden Grove 8, Saugus 4
Pacifica scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added another three in the fourth during Thursday’s CIF-SS Division 1 first-round game in Garden Grove.
Saugus’ Jessica Cordola went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Clarissa Ellwein and Ryleigh Bermea also each had an RBI.
Saugus ends the year at 16-13 overall.
