Hart High softball went on the road Thursday and beat CIF-Southern Section Division 3 No. 2 seed Redlands, 11-8.

The Indians play at home Tuesday against the winner of Paraclete of Lancaster and California of Whittier.

Pacifica of Garden Grove 8, Saugus 4

Pacifica scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added another three in the fourth during Thursday’s CIF-SS Division 1 first-round game in Garden Grove.

Saugus’ Jessica Cordola went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Clarissa Ellwein and Ryleigh Bermea also each had an RBI.

Saugus ends the year at 16-13 overall.

For a full recap, check back later and pick up Friday’s edition of The Signal